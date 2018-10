Not so spooky Halloween is early sweet treat for kids

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We’ve been telling you about it for days and tonight the little ghouls and goblins came out to enjoy a chance to celebrate Halloween early. The Richland County library got a jump on the holiday fun.

This afternoon the library offered a not-so-spooky Halloween stroll down Main street.

Several businesses along the Main street corridor opened up their doors to give out treats to the little ones.