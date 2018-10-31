Richland Co. deputies host silent auction with Live PD officers

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- Richland County deputies will be hosting a silent auction featuring the officers from the A&E television show Live PD.

The winner will have the opportunity to “ride-a-long” with their favorite Live PD officer.

Along with the auction there will be food trucks and prizes.

This event is scheduled for Saturday November 10th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brookland Baptist Health and Wellness Center at 1050 Sunset Blvd. West Columbia, 292169.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door with limited space.

