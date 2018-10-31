Richland Co. deputies host silent auction with Live PD officers

Sierra Artemus, Kenneil Mitchell,

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- Richland County deputies will be hosting a silent auction featuring the officers from the A&E television show Live PD.

The winner will have the opportunity to “ride-a-long” with their favorite Live PD officer.

Along with the auction there will be food trucks and prizes.

This event is scheduled for Saturday November 10th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brookland Baptist Health and Wellness Center at 1050 Sunset Blvd. West Columbia, 292169.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door with limited space.

To order your tickets, please click here.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: ,
Share

Related

ABC Columbia speaks with Deputy involved in A&...
RCSD: Suspect Caught on Surveillance Robbing Dolla...
“Person of interest” caught on surveil...
Investigator Kevin Lawrence talks about his decisi...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android