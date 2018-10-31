Richland Library hosts ‘Not so Spooky Halloween’ stroll

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Richland Library is hosting the annual Not-So-Spooky Halloween Stroll from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 31 at the Main location (1431 Assembly Street).

According to Library officials, then take a stroll in the Main Street District for some trick-or-treating at the following, participating locations:

Richland Library Main

The COMET

Columbia Museum of Art

Mast General Store

Nickelodeon Theatre

One Columbia for Arts & History

Columbia Arts Center

Hotel Trundle

Main Street Public House

Something Special Flowers & Gifts

Doctors Care

Fancy That! Bistro & Catering

Franklin’s Printing & Marketing

Capitol Places

WXRY

Blue Flour Bakery

Uptown Gifts

Everyone is invited to come out dressed in costume. There will be activities followed by trick-or-treating in the Main Street District.

For more information, click HERE.