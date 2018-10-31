Richland Library hosts ‘Not so Spooky Halloween’ stroll
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Richland Library is hosting the annual Not-So-Spooky Halloween Stroll from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 31 at the Main location (1431 Assembly Street).
According to Library officials, then take a stroll in the Main Street District for some trick-or-treating at the following, participating locations:
Richland Library Main
The COMET
Columbia Museum of Art
Mast General Store
Nickelodeon Theatre
One Columbia for Arts & History
Columbia Arts Center
Hotel Trundle
Main Street Public House
Something Special Flowers & Gifts
Doctors Care
Fancy That! Bistro & Catering
Franklin’s Printing & Marketing
Capitol Places
WXRY
Blue Flour Bakery
Uptown Gifts
Everyone is invited to come out dressed in costume. There will be activities followed by trick-or-treating in the Main Street District.
For more information, click HERE.