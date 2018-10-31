Tiffany Norwood stops by Good Morning Columbia ahead of the Women’s Business Summit

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) The Women’s Business Center of South Carolina is hosting a Women’s Business Summit on Friday, November 16 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Columbia College.

The event will feature talks, fireside chats, breakout sessions and keynotes from some of the world’s most accomplished women executives, with mentoring round tables featuring some of South Carolina’s top women leaders.

The keynote speaker will be Tiffany Norwood. She is considered one of the pioneers of digital broadcasting.

For more information or to buy your ticket, click HERE.