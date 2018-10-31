Woman sentenced in death of former SC State football player

Rob Dew, Claire Richardson,

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– According to the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office a woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter for the shooting death of her live-in boyfriend.
Ashley Renee Butler was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Officials say in April of 2013 Butler shot and killed — Otis Matthew Key Jr. in the home they shared in Johnston.
Key was a former football player at South Carolina State University.
The solicitor’s office says Butler is not eligible for parole.

Share

Related

Teen arrested in New York in connection to fatal s...
Today’s midday weather forecast
Scare the cans with Harvest Hope Food Bank
North Carolina mother charged in death of one year...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android