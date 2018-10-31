Woman sentenced in death of former SC State football player
Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– According to the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office a woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter for the shooting death of her live-in boyfriend.
Ashley Renee Butler was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Officials say in April of 2013 Butler shot and killed — Otis Matthew Key Jr. in the home they shared in Johnston.
Key was a former football player at South Carolina State University.
The solicitor’s office says Butler is not eligible for parole.