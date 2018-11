AC Flora blanks RNE, 42-0 in regular-season finale

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — AC Flora scored two quick touchdowns in the first quarter to pull ahead of RNE Thursday night, and they were just getting started.

The Falcons blanked RNE, 42-0 in the regular-season finale for both schools at Memorial Stadium

AC Flora, winners of eight-straight games, now hosts Lancaster next Friday at Memorial to begin the 4A Playoffs.