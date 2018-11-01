Clemson ends preseason with 89-80 win over Barton College Thursday

CLEMSON, S.C. — David Skara posted a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Marcquise Reed turned in a spectacular 29-point effort, including a perfect 10-for-10 at the charity stripe as Clemson University men’s basketball finished the preseason 2-0 with an 89-80 win over Barton College on Thursday night.

Skara was extremely efficient on the night, finishing 7-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range and a perfect 2-for-2 at the foul line. He also recorded a team-high three blocks and tied for the team lead with three assists.

The Tigers boasted two more double-digit scorers with Shelton Mitchell putting up 17 points and Aamir Simms scoring 14.

A 20-3 run in the second half, from the 9:12 mark until the 3:14 mark, allowed the Tigers to overwhelm the Bulldogs.

Late in the game, both Reed and Mitchell took over for the Tigers. In the last 6:37 of regulation, both lead guards scored 17 of the Tigers’ final 25 points to help secure the nine-point victory.

The Tigers hit 25-of-27 free throws on the night, outscored the Bulldogs 20-8 in second-chance points and posted 17 points off of 13 Bulldog turnovers.

The Tigers open the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 6 when it hosts The Citadel at 7 p.m.