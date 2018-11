New study shows teachers salaries are not keeping up with inflation

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina teachers are poorer today than they were during the Great Recession.

The Charleston Post & Courier reports a study shows salaries for teachers in the state are up to 51 thousand dollars a year but have not kept up with inflation.

When accounting for that, the study shows that teacher salaries are worth seven percent less than in the 2008-2009 school year.