Panthers kicker Graham Gano named Special Teams Player of the Month

CHARLOTTE, NC (WOLO) — Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October, the league announced Thursday.

Gano went a perfect 8-for-8 in field goals in October, including field goals from 63 yards and 54 yards.

He owns the NFL’s longest active FG made streak at 28, which stands as the Carolina franchise record. He has also hit 39 straight field goals at home, also a franchise record.

Gano hit a career-long 63-yard field goal in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter to defeat the New York Giants in Week 5. It tied for the longest game-winning field goal in NFL history and earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

This marks Gano’s second career NFC Special Teams Player of the Month Award. He earned the same award in November of 2015.