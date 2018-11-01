Son of accused Florence shooter hearing cut short

FLORENCE,SC (WOLO)- Seth Hopkins, a man accused of murdering two officers and injuring five others in Florence, had his preliminary hearing on Thursday morning.

The 28-year-old faced a judge a day after his father, Fred Hopkins. Both of their hearings were cut short.

The preliminary hearings come four weeks after deputies attempted to perform a search warrant on Seth’s home. Instead, they were met with gun fire when they say Fred started shooting.

Seth faces two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

During Seth’s preliminary hearing state solicitor’s say some “unusual” information was revealed.

“It was a written request sent to us,” Solicitor Ed Clements said. “Normally that don’t come to us in a handwritten form, with his brother name on it, and not his own. We weren’t even sure if he knew why he was here this morning.”

Seth was denied a public defender because officials say his family can afford to hire their own attorney.

State prosecutors agreed with Seth when it came to pushing his hearing to a later date. Seth is expected to have a hearing next week to discuss his representation.