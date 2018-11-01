Son of accused Florence shooter hearing cut short

Alexis Frazier,

FLORENCE,SC (WOLO)- Seth Hopkins, a man accused of murdering two officers and injuring five others in Florence, had his preliminary hearing on Thursday morning.

The 28-year-old faced a judge a day after his father, Fred Hopkins. Both of their hearings were cut short.

The preliminary hearings come four weeks after deputies attempted to perform a search warrant on Seth’s home. Instead, they were met with gun fire when they say Fred started shooting.

Seth faces two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

During Seth’s preliminary hearing state solicitor’s say some “unusual” information was revealed.

“It was a written request sent to us,” Solicitor Ed Clements said. “Normally that don’t come to us in a handwritten form, with his brother name on it, and not his own. We weren’t even sure if he knew why he was here this morning.”

Seth was denied a public defender because officials say his family can afford to hire their own attorney.

State prosecutors agreed with Seth when it came to pushing his hearing to a later date. Seth is expected to have a hearing next week to discuss his representation.

Categories: Local News, National News, News, State
Share

Related

Panthers kicker Graham Gano named Special Teams Pl...
Woman charged with burning her 8 year old sister
New study shows teachers salaries are not keeping ...
Light the Night hopes to illuminate Cancer awarene...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android