Students to stage national walk out day on election day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Students across the country are planning a huge election day walk-out on November 6th.

Organizers are calling it “Future Coalition.”

The purpose of this movement is to encourage young voters to vote in the midterm elections.

More than 25 youth-led activists are participating, including March for Our Lives.

For more information on the event, please visit walkouttovote.org.