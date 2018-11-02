Former owner of Carolina Panthers make large donation to African American museum

ABC Team,

Charlotte, N.C. (WOLO) – The former owner of the Carolina Panthers is donating five million dollars to the International African American Museum in Charleston.

According to the museum, it’s the largest donation from an individual to the museum which is scheduled to open in 2020.

Richardson sold the Panthers after a Sports Illustrated report that he made inappropriate sexual comments to women and directed a racial slur at an African American scout.

Categories: News, Sports
