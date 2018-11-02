Lexington County hosts 2018 Veterans Day parade this weekend

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County is calling on the community to come together and honor our veterans.

The 2018 Veterans Day parade will start Sunday, November 4th at 3 p.m. in downtown Lexington.

The parade will use the route of Haywood St. to West Main St. to South Lake Dr. to Fort St.

Lexington Police say road closures will begin at 1 p.m. with the closure of West Butler St., from Columbia Ave. to North Church St.

Haygood St. and part of Meetze St. will also be closed.

West Main St. and South Lake Dr. will be reopened by approximately 4:30 p.m.