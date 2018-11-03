Anthony Oliver II Transferring from Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – Redshirt-sophomore guard Anthony Oliver II will transfer from Clemson University, head coach Brad Brownell announced on Friday.

“I’d like to thank AJ for his commitment and dedication to our program over the last couple seasons and his contributions to a great season that ended with a Sweet 16 appearance last year,” said Brownell. “We wish him the best of luck in the future.”

Oliver II, a Birmingham, Ala. native, appeared in 19 games last season for the Tigers, averaging 7.2 minutes per contest. Oliver scored a career-best nine points against Boston College in the ACC Tournament, hitting three 3-pointers in a 90-82 win. He grabbed a career-high six rebounds in an NCAA Tournament win over Auburn.

“I want to thank everybody that’s a part of Clemson University and Clemson basketball for everything they have done for me from the bottom of my heart,” said Oliver. “The coaches, professors, my teammates and the other student-athletes at Clemson, I wish everyone nothing but the best.”

Oliver is the son of former Clemson women’s basketball head coach Audra Smith, who was fired from her position at the end of last season and has since been hired to lead the SC State women’s program.