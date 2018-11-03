Community Food Drive underway to honor MLK Legacy

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Now through December 7, 2018 you have a chance to help Harvest Hope Food Bank.

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive , is sponsored in part by The City of Columbia, Richland School District One and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation .

According to City of Columbia organizers, the drive is held each year to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of community service.

Some requested items include canned fruit and vegetables, dry goods and canned meats.

The public can drop off donations at the following locations:

City Hall, 1737 Main Street

Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Ste. C

Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley Street

Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Earlewood Park, 1111 Recreation Drive (inside Columbia Parks & Recreation Administration Office)

Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat Street

Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

Hampton Park, 117 Brandon Avenue

Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road

Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center, 2611 Grant Street

Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street

Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Drive

Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

St. Anna’s Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue

Sims Park, 3500 Duncan Street

Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

City Human Resources, 1225 Lady Street

Columbia Fire Department Headquarters, 1800 Laurel Street

Columbia Police Department Headquarters, 1 Justice Square

City of Columbia Satellite Payment Center, 3905 Ensor Avenue

Public Works, 2910 Colonial Drive

Washington Square Payment Center, 1136 Washington Street