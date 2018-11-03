No. 23 Clemson Falls 1-0 to No. 3 North Carolina In ACC Semifinal

CARY, N.C. – The Clemson women’s soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to No. 3 North Carolina in the semifinals of the 2018 ACC Championship at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Friday evening. With the loss, the Tigers dropped to 12-8 overall, while the Tar Heels improved to 17-2-1 overall and advance to Sunday’s ACC title match.

HOW IT WAS DECIDED

In the 65th minute of play, Rachel Jones sent a cross from the left side into the box to Rachael Dorwart, who beat Clemson goalkeeper Sandy MacIver near post to give the Tar Heels a 1-0 lead.

OF NOTE

Clemson had one great opportunity to score in the second half in the 70 th minute, as Kimber Haley ripped a shot that hit the crossbar. Dani Antieau picked up the loose ball and put another shot on target that was cleared by the Tar Heel defense.

The defense, anchored by 2018 ACC Defensive Player of the Year Sam Staab, held North Carolina to only 10 shots and just two on goal, while the Heels were averaging 18.5 shots and 8.6 shots on goal per match in their 19 previous contests this season.

Tonight’s match was the eighth ranked opponent the Tigers have faced this season, the second in the top five, as UNC was ranked No. 5 when the two teams met during the regular season, also a 1-0 Tar Heel victory.

UP NEXT

The Tigers, listed at No. 46 in the RPI ratings released on Oct. 28, now await word on a bid to the 2018 NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 5.