SC State Museum offers free admission for 30th Anniversary celebration

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can join The South Carolina State Museum this weekend as it celebrates its 30th anniversary. The museum will offer free General Admission, Saturday Nov. 3 & Sunday Nov. 4.

According to museum officials, the State Museum will offer free general admission to the public Saturday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 4, from noon until 6 p.m.

The free Anniversary weekend will be packed full of family fun, including music, dancing, special exhibits, live demonstrations, hay rides, food, craft beer and more, according to museum officials.

For a list of each days activities visit http://scmuseum.org/events/30th-anniversary-weekend/