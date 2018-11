Deadly shooting investigation underway in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Richland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting.

The incident happened around 8:50pm in the 400 block of Providence Plantation Circle.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said the victim, James J. Boyer, Jr.,39, died at Palmetto health Richland Memorial Hospital  from a gunshot wound to the chest.