Game time set for Carolina-Florida game in The Swamp

The SEC released the game time for the Gamecocks road matchup with the Florida Gators this Saturday.

USC will face Florida at noon on ESPN.

Here are all the SEC games this Saturday:

Ole Miss at Texas A&M Noon ET/11 am CT on CBS

South Carolina at Florida Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN

Kentucky at Tennessee 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on SEC Network

Auburn at Georgia 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN

LSU at Arkansas 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network