Clemson Earns NCAA Bid, Hosts Ole Miss in NCAA First Round on Saturday

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women’s soccer team received a bid to play in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, as announced by the NCAA on Monday afternoon. The Tigers host Ole Miss in the first round of the tournament on Saturday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at Historic Riggs Field.

This is Clemson’s fifth straight NCAA Tournament berth under eighth-year head coach Eddie Radwanski. It is the fourth consecutive year that the Tigers have hosted a first-round contest. It is the program’s 19th all-time appearance and Clemson has an all-time record of 12-14-10 in the national tournament.

The Tigers are 12-8-0 overall and finished fifth in the ACC. Four Clemson players, Sam Staab (first team) Mariana Speckmaier (second team), Sandy MacIver and Miranda Weslake (third team) earned All-ACC honors for the 2018 season. As a team, the Tigers rank in the top 60 nationally in two defensive statistical categories, including 57th in goals-against average (.841) and 62nd in shutout percentage (.450).

Ole Miss, who are 12-7-1 on the season, entered the SEC tournament on a three-match winning streak, which Arkansas snapped as they defeated the Rebels 4-0 in the SEC Quarterfinals on Oct. 30.

Clemson Athletics contributed to this article.