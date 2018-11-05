Richland County deputies holding press conference on fatal Beatty Road shooting

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say they will hold a press conference today on the Beatty Road shooting in October.

The press conference will take place at 11 a.m. at their headquarters on 5623 Two Notch Road.

Deputies say on October 26th, the victim was shot on the 800 block of Beatty Road at approximately 8 p.m.

The victim later died from injuries.

If you have any information on this incident, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Anyone who provides information to crime stoppers can remain anonymous and earn up to $1,000 for their tips.