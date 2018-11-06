Amber Alert for missing North Carolina 13 year old girl

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WOLO) – The Lumberton Police Department and the FBI released an Amber Alert Monday to find Hania Noelia Aguilar, 13.

Authorities say Aguilar was dragged into a vehicle and abducted by an unknown person on her way to school on Monday November 5th.

The abductor is described as an unknown male with a yellow bandana around his face.

Police say they were last seen traveling on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton in a green 2002 Ford Expedition, with a South Carolina Registration tag, NWS984.

Lumberton Police and the FBI released an Amber Alert to find missing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar. National Center for Missing and Exploited Kids

The suspect's vehicle is a green 2002 Ford Expedition with a South Carolina Registration NWS984. National Center for Missing and Exploited Kids



Aguilar is approximately 5 feet tall weighing 126 pounds.

Investigators say she has long black hair, brown eyes and braces.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers,and blue jeans.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.