Amber Alert for missing North Carolina 13 year old girl

Kenneil Mitchell,

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WOLO) – The Lumberton Police Department and the FBI released an Amber Alert Monday to find Hania Noelia Aguilar, 13.

Authorities say Aguilar was dragged into a vehicle and abducted by an unknown person on her way to school on Monday November 5th.

The abductor is described as an unknown male with a yellow bandana around his face.

Police say they were last seen traveling on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton in a green 2002 Ford Expedition, with a South Carolina Registration tag, NWS984.

Aguilar is approximately 5 feet tall weighing 126 pounds.

Investigators say she has long black hair, brown eyes and braces.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers,and blue jeans.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Categories: National News, News
Tags: ,
Share

Related

Active Alert for 3 Month Old Baby Girl
Amber Alert Issued For Missing Georgia Teen
Infant Boy Found After Being Abducted From Philade...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android