Amber Alert for missing North Carolina 13 year old girl
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WOLO) – The Lumberton Police Department and the FBI released an Amber Alert Monday to find Hania Noelia Aguilar, 13.
Authorities say Aguilar was dragged into a vehicle and abducted by an unknown person on her way to school on Monday November 5th.
The abductor is described as an unknown male with a yellow bandana around his face.
Police say they were last seen traveling on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton in a green 2002 Ford Expedition, with a South Carolina Registration tag, NWS984.
Aguilar is approximately 5 feet tall weighing 126 pounds.
Investigators say she has long black hair, brown eyes and braces.
She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers,and blue jeans.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.