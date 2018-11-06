Clemson set to clash with BC, chasing 4th-straight Atlantic Title

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – When Clemson travels to Chestnut Hill Saturday night to face fellow ranked foe Boston College, the Tigers will know these next four quarters could cement four years of history.

Dabo Swinney’s squad would become the first team in ACC history to ever win four division titles in a row if they are able to defeat the Eagles on the road when they kick off at 8 p.m. on ABC Columbia.

Since the conference formed the Atlantic and Coastal in 2005, no team has ever made more than three trips in a row to the Conference Championship game, earned by leading the division at the end of the regular season.