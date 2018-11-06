Voter turnout higher than expected for Midterm election

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –Tonight’s election coverage at the polls where it’s been a busy day across our State.

Poll workers telling us they’ve seen some of the highest numbers for a mid term election ever.

According to the State Election Commission there were some technical issues with the machines booting up and touch screen problems early on, but they were quickly resolved.

Poll workers we spoke with at Trinity Baptist Church said they saw a lot of voters early on and throughout the day.

The polls officially closed at 7, but workers reminder voters as long as you were in line before then you will still be able to cast your ballot.