Earth’s Orange Glow

This is one of the coolest pictures from space. The upper atmosphere is glowing orange. NASA calls it “airglow.” Live Science says its “…caused by chemical reactions high in Earth’s atmosphere, NASA reported. This ghostly glow usually happens when ultraviolet radiation from sunlight energizes molecules of nitrogen, oxygen, sodium and ozone in the atmosphere. These energized molecules then bump into each other and lose energy as they collide, resulting in a faint but spectacular afterglow, NASA said.

Here’s the full article: https://www.livescience.com/64027-orange-earth-airglow.html?utm_source=ls-newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=20181107-ls

This picture was taken aboard the International Space Station – roughly 250 miles above the earth, over Australia.