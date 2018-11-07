Vote 2018 Election RESULTS
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The 2018 Midterm Election results are in. Some of the bigger race results in the state are as follows.
Governor Henry McMaster will remain in office, to serve his first full term.
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Henry McMaster / Pamela Evette * R
54.1%
778,222
James Smith / Mandy Powers Norrell D
45.9%
659,406
* Incumbent
90.1% precincts reporting
Alan Wilson will remain as Attorney General, beating Democratic opponent Constance Anastopoulo.
SC Attorney General
Alan Wilson * R
56.4%
793,193
Constance Anastopoulo D
43.6%
612,676
* Incumbent
90.1% precincts reporting
In South Carolina Senate District 20, Democrat Dick Harpootlian will become the new State Senator.
SC Senate District 20
Dick Harpootlian D
53.7%
8,297
Benjamin Dunn R
46.3%
7,167
