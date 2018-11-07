Vote 2018 Election RESULTS

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The 2018 Midterm Election results are in. Some of the bigger race results in the state are as follows.

Governor Henry McMaster will remain in office, to serve his first full term.



Governor and Lieutenant Governor * Incumbent 90.1% precincts reporting

Alan Wilson will remain as Attorney General, beating Democratic opponent Constance Anastopoulo.



SC Attorney General * Incumbent 90.1% precincts reporting

In South Carolina Senate District 20, Democrat Dick Harpootlian will become the new State Senator.



SC Senate District 20

