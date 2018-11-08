DHEC confirms first Flu related Death in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Health officials on Thursday confirmed South Carolina’s first flu related death.
According to a release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, a person in the region of the Lowcountry died from complications due to the flu.
Dr. Lilian Peake, DHEC director of public health, said “This is our first lab-confirmed, influenza-associated death of the season. Unfortunately, we see many deaths, hospitalizations and other serious complications of flu each year in South Carolina.”
According to health officials, the flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus. It can cause mild to severe illness and can be deadly – especially to vulnerable people, including those with certain chronic health conditions. Symptoms can include a sudden onset of fever, dry cough, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, sore throat, and nasal congestion or stuffiness, say health officials.
In a release from SC DHEC, health officials have the following information about vaccinations and prevention:
In addition to receiving an annual flu vaccination, South Carolinians are encouraged to take the following everyday preventive measures:
- While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it. If a tissue is not available, use the crook of your elbow.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
Flu vaccine is available from many local providers – including doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, DHEC health departments, schools and workplaces, Peake said.
Information provided from DHEC:
Flu vaccines offered at DHEC Health Department clinics are available by appointment. Call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment or go to www.scdhec.gov/flu/
fluclinics to find the location closest to you. To find a non-DHEC flu vaccine provider near you, go to flushot.healthmap.org. For more information about preventing the flu, visit www.scdhec.gov/flu.