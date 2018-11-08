DHEC confirms first Flu related Death in South Carolina

According to a release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, a person in the region of the Lowcountry died from complications due to the flu.

Dr. Lilian Peake, DHEC director of public health, said “This is our first lab-confirmed, influenza-associated death of the season. Unfortunately, we see many deaths, hospitalizations and other serious complications of flu each year in South Carolina.”

According to health officials, the flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus. It can cause mild to severe illness and can be deadly – especially to vulnerable people, including those with certain chronic health conditions. Symptoms can include a sudden onset of fever, dry cough, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, sore throat, and nasal congestion or stuffiness, say health officials.