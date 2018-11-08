“I am not going to be the attorney general.. I’ve got the best job in the world being the senior senator from South Carolina,” Lindsey Graham

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Less than 24 hours after Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned from his position speculation started on who will permanently take his place.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham’s name was thrown into a possiblity, but he tells ABC Columbia that he’s not considering taking the position.

“To the people of South Carolina, I am honored to be your senator, I am going nowhere,” Graham said. “I am not going to be the attorney general. I’ve got the best job in the world being the senior senator from South Carolina. I might be judiciary chairman, who knows, but there are a lot of qualified people out there for the president to chose from. I’m not in the mix, I’ve never been in the mix. I like the job I’ve got. Trey Gowdy he’s in the mix.”

On Thursday Graham accompanied President Trump at Brett Kavanaugh’s investiture ceremony. Graham says they talked about how to move forward with a divided government.

“The Democrats have a pretty small majority in the house,” Graham said. “We’ve grown our numbers in the Senate as Republicans. That means more judges are coming because we are still in charge.”

Graham was once openly critical about President Trump firing Sessions.

“If Jeff Sessions is fired, there will be holy hell to pay,” Graham said in June of 2017.

However a day after Sessions officially resigned Graham has changed his tune.

“In July of 2017 when the investigation first started I thought it’d be a bad idea to do anything,” Graham said. “Now it’s almost done. President deserves the right to pick a new attorney general like every other President.”

Sessions temporary replacement, Matthew Whitaker, has been openly critical of the Mueller investigation, but CNN reports Mueller has no plans of recusing himself. This while Protect Mueller protest take place in cities across the U.S. including in the Midlands.

“If you’re worried about the Mueller investigation, don’t worry,” Graham said. “It will continue to go forward. I see no evidence of collusion. We will hear from Mr.Mueller, I think pretty soon.”