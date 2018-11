Protestors gather outside of State House in support of Mueller investigation

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A group of vocal protesters gathered in front of the State House on Thursday evening in support of the Mueller Investigation.

The resignation of former Attorney General, Jeff Sessions has some speculating that an interim AG or Sessions’ replacement could end the investigation into possible Russian collusion in the 2016 Presidential election.

The event was organized by Indivisible Midlands.