Testimony continues in SCE&G rate hearing

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Testimony continued Thursday in a hearing to determine how SCE&G can set its rates in the wake of the VC Summer construction shut down.

SCANA CEO Jimmy Addison took the stand Thursday. Addison denied asking an accountant to lie about the status of the VC Summer project.

Attorneys expect testimony in this hearing to continue through the end of the month.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates on air and online.