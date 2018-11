Uniform Report: Gamecocks going with script helmets versus Gators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks announced the uniform combinations for Saturday’s game in the Swamp.

Carolina will wear black pants, white jerseys and the garnet script helmets against the Gators.

USC is 2-1 wearing the new helmets, with wins over Coastal Carolina and Missouri.

Kickoff is set for noon on Saturday.