Doctors urge vaccinations after SC first flu death

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — This week State Health officials confirmed the first flu related death in South Carolina.

A reminder that doctors advise you to get a flu shot. The flu vaccine is available from many local providers including doctors’ offices, pharmacies, and DHEC departments.

If you’d like to make an appointment at a DHEC department or clinic click here where we have set up a link. https://www.scdhec.gov/