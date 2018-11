Momentum chomped: Gators get Gamecocks late

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WOLO) – Carolina held a 17 point lead with less than 16 minutes to go, but the Gators scored 21 unanswered points to defeat Will Muschamp in his second appearance at The Swamp as a visiting head coach 35-31.

Coach Muschamp, Jake Bentley, AJ Turner, Jacob August, and TJ Brunson break down what went wrong for the Gamecocks down the stretch and the mood of going back to Columbia after the tough finish in Florida.