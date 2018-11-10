Veteran’s day parade rolls through Columbia Monday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Veterans from across the State will be honored Monday, during the City of Columbia’s annual Veteran’s Day Parade.

The annual celebration starts at 11 in the morning, at the intersection of Sumter and Laurel Streets and will continue down Sumter to Pendleton Streets.

Grab your lawn chairs and American flags and get ready to enjoy one of the Southeast’s largest Veteran’s Day Parades. This year’s grand marshals will be the Military Order of the Purple Heart.