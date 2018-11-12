Fort Jackson 282nd Army Band performs free concert for Veterans Day

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–  Honoring Veterans with music, The Fort Jackson 282nd Band performed a free Veterans Day concert Sunday at  Trinity Episcopal Church.
The event celebrated the centennial of the Armistice ending World War One.

According to organizers, the performances included a choir with  brass and percussion, along with an organist.

The concert featured music for brass and organ by J.S. Bach, Aaron Copland, Marcel Dupre’ and Maurice Durufle’.

