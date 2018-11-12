Pilot critically injured in crash near Springmaid Pier

A small plane went down in the ocean near the Springmaid Pier shortly after 2 p.m., according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

Evans said it was a duel-engine plane and there was only one person on board at the time of the crash.

An FAA spokesperson said it was an Aero Commander.

“The pilot is safe on the beach at this time,” the department said on Twitter. He was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center where he’s in critical condition.

An FAA spokesperson said the plane was on approach to Myrtle Beach International Airport when it landed in the Atlantic Ocean at 2:15 p.m.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Chief Tom Gwyer told the Associated Press a good Samaritan pulled the pilot out of the plane and brought the person to shore.

Kirk Lovell with the Horry County Department of Airports said it was a private plane.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted with the rescue.

The FAA will investigate and the NTSB will determine the cause of the accident.