Richland County Coroner’s Office hosting safe infant sleep workshops

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO) The City of Columbia and the Richland County Coroner’s Office have partnered to offer free workshops on the ABCs of safe sleep habits for babies.

The classes are intended to help new and expecting parents, grandparents and caregivers.

The next class with open spots is on December 1st at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Rd. It begins at 10 a.m.

To register click HERE, or call the Richland County Coroner’s Office at 803-576-1799.