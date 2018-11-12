Richland County Coroner’s Office hosting safe infant sleep workshops

Claire Richardson,

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO) The City of Columbia and the Richland County Coroner’s Office have partnered to offer free workshops on the ABCs of safe sleep habits for babies.

The classes are intended to help new and expecting parents, grandparents and caregivers.

The next class with open spots is on December 1st at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Rd. It begins at 10 a.m.

To register click HERE, or call the Richland County Coroner’s Office at 803-576-1799.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features
Share

Related

Trending: Over 30 dead, 228 missing as California ...
Walmart will be handing out more than deals on Bla...
Curtis gives us a preview of the 43rd Annual Craft...
Want to take a ride with Live PD?

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android