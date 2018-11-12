Select restaurant locations celebrate Veteran’s Day with meal deals

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- In honor of Veteran’s Day, the he following restaurants have decided to offer meal deals to both active-duty military and veterans.

IHOP will be offering FREE red, white, and blueberry pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Red Lobster will be offering a complimentary appetizer or desert to both active-duty military, reserves and veterans.

O’Charley’s want active duty or military personnel to enjoy a Free entree’ of $10 value ( participating locations)

Golden Corral will be serving up a free “thank you” dinner on November 12th.