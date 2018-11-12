The Comet to offer free rides for Veterans this Veterans Day

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In honor of Veterans Day, The COMET bus service announced it will offer Free rides for Veterans on Veteran’s Day.

COMET’s Executive Director says the free service is a gesture to thank servicemen and women.

According to officials, The COMET currently offers half off the regular fares for veterans through the Half-Pass Program, which fares are 75 cents for a one-way ride or $1.50 for a day pass.

To learn more about the Half-Pass Program and other eligibility requirements please visit The COMET’s website: http://catchthecomet.org/fare-info/

