COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- The City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink is back and will be opening Thanksgiving day.

It’s the same holiday event but with a few changes. The attraction will no longer go by “Main Street ICE” but Rather “Columbia’s Holiday ICE”, and moving from Main Street, to Columbiana Centre.

This year you even get more time to enjoy the full effect of the ultimate winter experience, you’ll have from Thursday November 22nd up until Monday January 21st!

Its a fun activity you can do with the family before hitting the stores for Black Friday, grab a warm coat, a scarf, some gloves, a hat, and some thick socks and hit the ice.