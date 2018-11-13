CPD releases identity of man suspected of sexual assault, considered armed and dangerous

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police identified 48-year-old Joe Nathan Fripp as the suspect in an attempted sexual assault on Elmwood on Saturday, Nov. 3.

Investigators said Fripp is considered armed and dangerous.

The warrants issued for Fripp are attempted criminal sexual conduct, assault and battery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

If you have any information about the incident, or Fripp’s whereabouts investigators ask you to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

