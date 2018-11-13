Richland County deputies to hold press conference on two murder cases today

Kenneil Mitchell,

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will hold a press conference today at 1 p.m. on two murder cases.

Richland County deputies are holding a press conference for two homicide cases on Beatty Downs Road & Whispering Pines. ABC Columbia

The press conference will take place at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Headquarters, located at 5623 Two Notch Rd.

Sheriff Lott will talk about the double homicide that occurred at the 100 block of Beatty Downs Rd. on September 30th.

Deputies say that case resulted in a father and his 1 year old son were shot dead.

Sheriff Lott will also talk about the double homicide on the 1300 block of Whispering Pines on November 7th.

Stay with ABC Columbia for more updates on these cases.

