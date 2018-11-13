RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will hold a press conference today at 1 p.m. on two murder cases.

The press conference will take place at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Headquarters, located at 5623 Two Notch Rd.

Sheriff Lott will talk about the double homicide that occurred at the 100 block of Beatty Downs Rd. on September 30th.

Deputies say that case resulted in a father and his 1 year old son were shot dead.

Sheriff Lott will also talk about the double homicide on the 1300 block of Whispering Pines on November 7th.

