Toyota offers new truck to man who damaged his rescueing people from CA wildfires

Paradise, C.A. (WOLO) – Fire and rescue crews continue to work tirelessly to save those from the wildfires in California, but community members are also risking their lives and vehicles.

A resident of Paradise posted a picture of his truck on his Instagram page after driving his Toyota Tundra into the wildfires to save residents from the flames, not once but twice.

After seeing the post, Toyota responded to the user saying “We are humbled you’d risk your life and Toyota to drive people to safety. Don’t worry about your truck, we’re honored to get you a new one.”