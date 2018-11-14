Annual Angel’s List released, see which charities are really paying it forward

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — There are angels among us here in South Carolina.

Today the Treasurer’s Office released this year’s Angel List.

These are the charities that give the largest percentage of their contributions to the cause they support.

a few of those organizations include; Good Neighbor Free Medical Clinic of Beaufort, Central Carolina Community Foundation of Columbia, and Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services, also known as PAALS.

For more on where to get the most bang for your charity buck you can click on the link below.

http://www.sos.sc.gov/forms/Charities/ProSolReport.pdf