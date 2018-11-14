Erskine College names first head football coach since 1951

Due West, South Carolina – Director of Athletics Mark Peeler has announced the appointment of A. Shapleigh ‘Shap’ Boyd as the Flying Fleet’s first football coach since 1951.

“This process started with us searching for the best Christian leader we could find to develop student athletes and a new football program from the ground up. We are confident Shap is the man for the job,” Peeler says. “He brings a wealth of experience, an abundance of energy, and a strong will to succeed. We are blessed to find such a good fit for Erskine.”

Boyd has served as the Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach at the University of Virginia at Wise for the last three seasons. Prior to his arrival, the Cavalier defense ranked 161st (out of 167) in scoring defense, 145th in total defense and 166th in passing defense. In his first season at Wise, the Cavaliers finished with the program’s first winning season since 2008 and their six wins were more than the previous three seasons combined.

Boyd’s defense improved each year, becoming a force both in the Mountain East Conference and nationally. This season, his defense finished 4th nationally in tackles for loss, 14th in yards per play, 18th in yards per pass, 32nd in scoring defense, 25th in total defense, and 20th in passing defense.

“We hate to lose Coach Boyd at UVa-Wise, but are excited for him and congratulate Erskine,” says Kendall Rainey, Director of Athletics at the University of Virginia at Wise. “Coach Boyd’s experience at various levels of college football have given him appreciation for the balance of DII. He is a no-nonsense hard worker and he sets that standard for his players. Coach Boyd and his family have had a strong impact on our football program, our department and the campus community through their involvement and engagement.”

From 2014 to 2015, Boyd was the special teams coordinator and defensive back coach for Southeastern University Fire in the program’s first two years of competition. In his two seasons with the Fire, the program had a record of 17-5, an All-American Punter/Kicker, and four All-Conference Defensive Backs.

Prior to his service at Southeastern, Boyd was the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Muskingum University of Ohio for seven seasons. During his tenure with the Muskies, the defense went from 10th in the Ohio Athletic Conference prior to his arrival to third in each of his final three seasons. The Muskingum defense also finished 24th nationally against the run in 2011. Before coming to Muskingum, he served as defensive coordinator/defensive backs at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, from 2004-2007.

Boyd spent five seasons at NCAA Division I Jacksonville University as the secondary coach before being named associate head coach and defensive coordinator. Prior to Jacksonville, he coached at The University of the South, Lycoming College, and Lock Haven University.

Erskine’s new head football coach is a 1985 graduate of the University of the South, where he was a member of the football team, and he earned his master’s degree in 1987 from Middle Tennessee State University.