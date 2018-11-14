School bus accident injures multiple people on Broad & Bush River Road

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire department says multiple people are injured after a school bus accident on the intersection of Broad River at Bush River Road.

Authorities say after 8 a.m., a vehicle and a school bus collided with each other.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say both drivers were injured.

Firefighters say two adults in the vehicle were injured as well as one child on the bus.

Troopers say both vehicles are off the road.

