COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- The toy safety group ” World against toys causing harm” or “W.A.T.C.H” has released its top 10 worst toys list for 2018.

Some of the toys listed on this years list include:

Black panther slash claw

Stomp rocket

Cutting fruit

Power Rangers ninja superstar blade

Pull along dog

Miniclara the ballerina

Nerf Vortex vtx praxis blaste

Nickelodeon nella princess knight pillow pets sleeptime lites

Cabbage Patch Kids dance time doll

Zoo Jamz xylophone

Potential risks include facial injuries, blunt force trauma, and choking hazards.

However, toy experts disagree with this year’s list, saying the claims that WATCH has against these listed toys have not been tested or proven.

For the complete list along with the toy’s risk description. Click here