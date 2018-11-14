WATCH’S top 10 worst toys list
COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- The toy safety group ” World against toys causing harm” or “W.A.T.C.H” has released its top 10 worst toys list for 2018.
Some of the toys listed on this years list include:
- Black panther slash claw
- Stomp rocket
- Cutting fruit
- Power Rangers ninja superstar blade
- Pull along dog
- Miniclara the ballerina
- Nerf Vortex vtx praxis blaste
- Nickelodeon nella princess knight pillow pets sleeptime lites
Cabbage Patch Kids dance time doll
Zoo Jamz xylophone
Potential risks include facial injuries, blunt force trauma, and choking hazards.
However, toy experts disagree with this year’s list, saying the claims that WATCH has against these listed toys have not been tested or proven.
For the complete list along with the toy’s risk description. Click here