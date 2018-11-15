CPD: Wanted Armed robbery suspect hits Subway and CVS Store

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department has released surveillance images of a suspect they say is responsible for two armed robberies in Columbia. The suspect is accused of robbing the Subway on Garner’s Ferry Road and the CVS on Garner’s Ferry road.
Police say the suspect was seen on surveillance entering the stores, demanding money and wearing a dark jacket and pants with a white shirt and black shoes.
If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or log on to

http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com

 

