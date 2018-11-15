Silent Voices event gives Midlands homeless community a platform

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- A Midlands non-profit put on an fundraiser to give the homeless community a platform.

Silent Voices, an event put on by Homeless Helping Homeless is a unique and inspirational evening of music, dance, spoken word, rap and more, presented by homeless artists

Telisha Coleman, was homeless last year when she first came to the event.

“I was so lost, devastated, and angry by the things that had happened,” Coleman said. “I knew that I needed something. I thought it was money that I needed.”

Coleman says she couldn’t turn to family.

“They didn’t really know what I needed help with, and I didn’t really know,” Coleman “I haven’t dealt with real issues that were really deep.”

Her life changed when she attended the Silent Voices event last year. Coleman says it opened doors that she thought were permanently closed.

“I needed recovery and so many different things,” Coleman. “From lost and deep hurt and coping skills, codependency. And it taught me all that.”

“To see the impossible become possible is always an amazing thing,” Charmaine Primus, Homeless Helping Homeless board member said.

The non-profit is hoping to change the way some view the homeless community.

“I think it’s another way to bridge our community to take away the stigma that we have about what homelessness is,” Primus said. “It’s a good event for everybody to show appreciation and to nurture each other.”

Connecting people with the resources they need to get back on their feet.

“My passion is loving to see people move and create possibilities,” Primus said. “I don’t see a better way to do it than working with homeless people.”

Nearly 4,000 people are homeless in the South Carolina. Coleman, who was recently faced with that reality, says this event saved her life. Now she encourages others to stay positive.

“Realize that you’re not alone,” Coleman said. “We’re more alike then we know. You deserve it, you’re worth it, keep your head up. Things will get better it won’t always be bad.”