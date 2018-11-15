Teacher Shortage Senate Panel at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Educators in South Carolina have told state lawmakers that constant student testing is one of the biggest roadblocks they face.

A Senate panel met Wednesday to get ideas on how to deal with a teacher shortage in South Carolina.

Camden Sen. Vincent Sheheen says his panel hopes to remove paperwork and bureaucratic requirements that prevent teachers from teaching.

Low pay is another problem. Blythewood High School history teacher Patrick Kelly says teachers with college debt and low pay often have to take second jobs.

State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman says 5 percent salary increase for teachers would bring their average pay to the Southeastern average.

New outlets reported every educator testifying Wednesday complained about frequent student testing.

The Senate panel plans another hearing before writing legislation for the January session.